Man found dead in house fire on Alden Road in Van Buren Township

Roy Lawrence Bodenmiller, 74, was found dead in his home after it burned at 40191 Alden Rd. in Van Buren Township on Wednesday, July 12.

VBT Fire Chief Dave McInally said the department was called out at 4:30 p.m. and the house was fully involved when they arrived.

George, the brother of the deceased, was outside of the home when fire fighters arrived. He was transported to the University of Michigan Burn Unit.

Chief McInally said the fire started in the screened-in porch area and possibly was smoking-related.

He said they called in the Michigan State Police arson-detecting dog and no accelerants were detected.

Fire fighters were on the scene until 12:30 a.m., July 13, when the Wayne County Medical Examiner picked up the remains.

Assisting Van Buren Township were fire fighters from Belleville, Canton Township, Romulus, and Metro Airport.