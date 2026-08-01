Local women’s flag football team to compete at AAU Junior Olympics

By Dave Merchant

Special to the Independent

Excitement is in the air for several female athletes in the local area after a big qualifying win for the 17U Motor City Misschief flag football team.

Belleville has six athletes who will compete at the AAU Junior Olympics beginning Friday, July 31 in Des Moines, Iowa. The team plays three pool games on Friday and will play in the elimination games on Saturday with hopes of making the finals on Sunday.

This team will be the only Michigan high school-aged team competing at the national tournament.

Team manager Jen Kelley is very excited about this opportunity.

“The teams we have an opportunity to play against have been on ESPN,” Kelley whose husband Bryon is the head coach, said. “It is really an honor to compete in this tournament.”

The six Belleville athletes will join five players from other Michigan high schools to compete as the 17U Motor City Misschief.

The six Lady Tigers competing are seniors Ariel Hawkins, Chloe Miller, and Jamia Stevens. The lone sophomore is Dakota Caudill along with freshmen Grace Kelley and Kylee Tibbs.

The five other standout players according to Kelley are Kamari Burks a sophomore from Summit Academy; junior Devin Dietrich from Powers Catholic High School; freshman Bria Thurmand from Wayne Memorial High School; senior Amaya Tigney from Redford Union High School; and freshman Zarine Kittle from Lincoln High School.

The team will be led by members of the Belleville High School Flag Football coaching staff with additional coaching and logistical support from the Detroit Prowl Women’s Tackle Football team in the AWFL. The coaches have helped to prepare the athletes to represent Michigan and compete against top programs from across the country.

“Competing at the Junior Olympics allows these athletes to showcase Michigan’s growing talent on a national stage,” she said. “Their participation also demonstrates the continued expansion of girls’ flag football and the increasing demand for additional high school opportunities throughout the state.”