Live auction set Oct. 14 in Livonia to benefit League of Women Voters

A live auction will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Alexander Blue House at Greenmead Historical Park, 20501 Newburgh Rd., Livonia to benefit the League of Women Voters of Northwest Wayne County, which includes the Belleville chapter.

Guests will be able to view the items from 11 to 11:30 a.m. Auction items include holiday gifts for friends and family, baked goods, wine, handmade items, event tickets, and more. Light refreshments will be served.

Admission is free and everyone is welcome. A gift will be given to LWV members who bring guests. There will be a door prize drawing for guests.

For information, call (734) 697-3605.