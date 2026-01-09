Lisha Lewis joins Michigan contest as Ms. Van Buren Township

Ms. Van Buren Township Lish Lewis has joined the Ms. Michigan Corporate America 2026 Competition, according to a press release.

Lewis is a retired Senior Master Sergeant of the U.S. Air Force and multi-business entrepreneur.

She has been confirmed as a contestant representing Van Buren Township in the Ms. Michigan Corporate America 2026 competition, with a platform centered on empowerment, community advancement, and amplifying the voices of those she serves.

Lewis rose to the rank of Senior Master Sergeant, earned by only 2% of women in the Air Force. She dedicated 34 years to military service, including a year-long combat tour in Afghanistan and deployments across more than 13 countries.

In her final assignment, she served as base human resource advisor to the general commander, focusing on retention, professional development, and strengthening diversity, equity, and inclusion across the force.

After retiring from active duty, Lewis served in the Air Force Reserve and Michigan National Guard. She graduated from the Specs Howard School of Broadcast Arts, became a senior sales and marketing account manager for Detroit’s largest broadcast company for 15 years, and earned degrees in logistics and business management. She later served over 22 years as a logistics manager for the Department of Defense, before transitioning full-time into entrepreneurship.

Today, Lewis leads two companies:

• Extraordinary Black Race L.L.C.

• Another Day’s Journee L.L.C.

The press release said her businesses reflect a lifelong commitment to inspiring resilience, building community, and helping people uncover their own power. As a skilled voiceover artist, Lewis has lent her talent to commercials and narrations blending her broadcasting background with creativity and precision.

Lewis is connected to her community as an active church member and mother to two sons, Brandon and Joseph, and grandmother to Journee.

She has been recognized by the Women’s Informal Network as one of the “Most Influential African American Women in Metro Detroit.” The network honors women for their success, leadership, and community involvement to promote growth and development in the Metro Detroit area.

Lewis steps into the Ms. Michigan Corporate America competition with a platform rooted in empowerment and service. Her goal is to rewrite the narrative with her story that highlights what happens when discipline, compassion, and purpose collide.

Her favorite quotes guide the heart of her mission:

“The biggest mistake people make when it comes to power is thinking they don’t have any.”

“Nothing beats a failure but a try.”