Library asks for input on what kind of history programs you want

Nikki Pickeral, an assistant in the circulation department of the Belleville Area District Library, presented a “Hometown Heritage” program April 27 where she encouraged those present to learn local history by playing a game of Jeopardy and to call out local facts as answers.

Pickeral has a master’s degree in historical preservation and was a museum director until the pandemic. Then she worked at the Inkster library and now works full time at the Belleville library.

“History is my most favorite thing,” she said. She said she is especially interested in daily life and how people lived. “I like dusty old stuff,” she said of items from the past.

She asked for those interested in history programs to come talk to her at the library to tell her what they’d like to see or to fill out the survey on local history that she distributed. She said she has lived in the community for eight years and has just begun to scratch the surface of its history.