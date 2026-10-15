Letters to the editor for Oct. 15, 2026

Local woman offers poetry trail experience Oct. 16-18

To the editor:

Poetry Trail! My poems will be found going down the trail straight ahead on red hearts written in calligraphy. Be careful to not step on any! They could be above, to the right, to the left, maybe even down below you. Enjoy your hike! This is one of my favorite places to go hiking.

I will dance at different times around the clock. And have my poetry books for sale. Come enjoy nature and the arts and support a local artist- Me!

Oct 16th-18th 5-9 call me at 734-274-3623to reserve a spot at bluffs nature area or the wooded trails headed toward Sumpter Road behind Belle Villa Condos. You tell me which one you want me to do it at.

Michelle Smolarski

Van Buren Township

Sumpter Township Parks & Recreation Thanks Community for Support

To the editor:

The Sumpter Township Parks & Recreation Committee would like to take a moment to thank the businesses, organizations, volunteers, and community members who helped make our 2026 events successful.

We have heard concerns from residents who believe taxpayer dollars are being used to pay for our events. We want to clarify that our events are made possible through sponsorships, donations, and community support — not taxpayer dollars. Our committee works hard to bring families together by offering fun, affordable, and family-friendly activities while seeking support from generous local businesses and individuals.

This year, we were fortunate to receive support from J&T Crova, Diversified Excavating, Cabela’s, Atchinson Ford, Blocks Produce, Honey Pest Control, West Branch Builders, Sharper Image Painting, Willow Party Store, Little Town Pizzeria, MI Fireworks Club, and Moe’s Farm & Produce. We are sincerely grateful for their generosity. Their contributions help us provide activities and experiences that bring our community together.

We would also like to thank the Sumpter Township Board of Trustees for their valuable input, guidance, and assistance throughout the year. We appreciate the support of our Sumpter Township Police Department, Fire Department and our DPW, as well as the many volunteers who generously give their time and energy to help make our events possible.

From our community celebrations to our family activities, these events are about bringing neighbors together, creating memories for our children, and building a stronger community. None of this happens without people willing to step forward and help.

On behalf of the Sumpter Township Parks & Recreation Committee, thank you to everyone who has donated, volunteered, sponsored, attended, or supported our events in any way. We appreciate you more than words can express and look forward to continuing to serve our community.

Together, we make Sumpter Township a great place to live, work, and raise a family!

Tim Rush, Trustee

Sumpter Township