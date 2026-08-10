Letters to the Editor & Corrections Policies

LETTERS POLICY:

At the Belleville Area Independent, we welcome letters to the editor on almost any topic, but especially anything local. Feel free to email [email protected]. We also accept written letters by postal mail at 152 Main St. Suite 9.

Please try to keep letters short and to the point, preferably no more than 600-700 words. The editor reserves the right to trim longer letters in such a way that the edit doesn’t distort the sender’s original meaning. We do not publish anonymous letters.

CORRECTIONS:

We aim for accuracy at the Belleville Area Independent, but if you spot an error, please call or email us with the correct information, and we will publish it in the next issue on our editorial page (p. 4).