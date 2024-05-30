Keystone scholarships go to Lyla Mallari, Logan Peterman

The winners of the 2024 Keystone Academy PTO and School Board

Perseverance Scholarship are Lyla Mallari and Logan Peterman.

Both students attend Belleville High School and were recognized at the BHS

Senior Awards night on Wednesday, May 14, as recipients of the Keystone scholarship.

Lyla and Logan will also be recognized at the Keystone Academy 8th Grade Promotion ceremony on June 6 at Keystone Academy where they will be presented with their scholarship

certificate along with their $1,000 award.

The Keystone Academy PTO would thanks all of the scholarship

applicants for participating in the 2024 Perseverance Scholarship, said PTO Treasurer Michelle Hernandez. “We would also like to congratulate all of our former Keystone scholars who are part of the 2024 graduating class,” she said.