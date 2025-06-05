Keystone Academy scholarships awarded to DeMond, Mathis

The winners of the 2025 Keystone Academy PTO and School Board Perseverance Scholarship are Savannah De Mond and Payton Mathis.

Savannah will be graduating from ECA (Early College Alliance) this spring. Payton will graduate from Belleville High School on May 29 and was recognized at the BHS Senior Awards night on May 14 as recipient of the Keystone scholarship.

Savannah and Payton will be recognized at the Keystone Academy Eighth Grade Promotion ceremony on June 5 at Keystone Academy where they will be presented with their scholarship certificates along with a check for $1,000 for educational expenses.

“The Keystone Academy PTO would like to thank all of the scholarship applicants for participating in the 2025 Perseverance Scholarship,” said Michelle Hernandez, Keystone Academy PTO treasurer. “We would also like to congratulate all of the Keystone alumni who are members of the 2025 graduating class.”