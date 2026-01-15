Keystone Academy board reappoints Harsant, Dare to 3-year terms

At its regular meeting on Jan. 8, the Keystone Academy board of directors voted unanimously to reappoint Steven Harsant of Van Buren Township and Christina Dare of Sumpter Township to three-year board terms.

The action will be sent on to Bay Mills Community College for final action on the reappointments. Bay Mills is the authorizer for this charter school.

If the Bay Mills board approves the reappointments the two will be sworn into office at the beginnings of their new terms in June.

In other action at its 22-minute meeting, the board:

• Selected Alan C. Young as the auditing firm for 2025-26 and authorized the board president to execute the audit engagement letter;

• Learned the school staff was very appreciative of the $100 Amazon gift card each received from the board for the holiday season;

• Heard principal Jorvonna Drain announce that six of the Keystone students placed first, second, or third in their grade-level categories for the Bay Mills Holiday Card Contest. Three students – Remy V., Parker S., and Brynn M. – earned first place and their artwork was featured on one of the holiday cards distributed by Bay Mills. Those three – along with Allan G., Scarlett D., and Star A — received a gift card in recognition of their creativity and achievement; and

• Learned the resource room teacher has returned from medical leave, a new library technology specialist has been hired, there remains a vacancy for social worker, and they will be hiring two new positions – academic specialist and paraprofessional.

Treasurer Charlene Derrick was absent and excused from the meeting.