Jordan Winn arraigned in shooting death of Sumpter Twp. woman

On March 22, Jordan Dejuan Winn of Sumpter Township was arraigned out-county on a charge through the Wayne County Prosecutor’s office of weapons-firearms / careless discharge causing injury or death.

He was given personal bond of $100,000 and must wear a tether. He must not purchase or possess firearms or any weapons. His probable cause court date is March 31 in 34th District Court. Preliminary exam is April 7.

At about 4:10 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, Sumpter Township police responded to a report of a shooting on Edgewood Drive within the Rawsonville Woods mobile home community.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 20-year-old female lying in the street with a gunshot wound to her chest. Despite efforts to save her, she was pronounced dead, according to an online press release on the police Facebook page.

The suspected shooter, a male, was in custody, and two other individuals were detained for questioning. The victim and the detainees know each other; there is no ongoing threat to the community, police said.

On channel 4 television a neighbor said there had been late-night, loud parties at the address of the shooting, some lasting until 4 a.m. or 5 a.m.

The neighbor said the day of the shooting there had been loud arguments and a young woman came out of the home and then tried to get back in. She was pounding on the door and calling to let her in. Then she was allowed inside, the neighbor said.

The neighbor said, once the woman was inside the home, she heard a boom. Then she said she heard another woman cry out, “You shot her. Hide the gun. Hide the gun.”

She said it took 15 minutes for an emergency crew to arrive and they worked on the young woman, but could not save her.