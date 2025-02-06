John Hughes wins $10,000 raffle by St. Anthony Men’s Club

John Hughes was the winner of a $10,000 check at the Feb. 2 drawing of the St. Anthony Men’s Club annual raffle. His ticket number was #112 and it was sold to him by club member Walter Rochowiak. The club sold 300 tickets for $100 each.

Second-prize winner for $1,000 was Philip LeBar, ticket #202. Carmen and Steve Walsh (#181), Don Zywicki (#114), and Jim Graham (#108) each won $500. The drawing was held with a chili cookoff.