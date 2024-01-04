I-275 project: All lanes between 5 Mile, Sibley Rd. reopens Dec. 22

All lanes of I-275 in each direction between 5 Mile Road and Sibley Road were scheduled to be reopened by Friday, Dec. 22, according to a news release from the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Crews have been removing all barrels and barrier walls, as well as installing temporary pavement markings in that area, including all ramps and at the I-94 and I-96/M-14 interchanges.

While the majority of the work is completed, there will be winter work in the median and the shoulders. Crews will return in the spring for punch-list work, including installing intelligent transportation system (ITS) infrastructure, emergency pull-off removals, epoxy overlays on bridges, restoration work, and permanent pavement markings. The entire project is expected to be completed by summer 2024.

The Revive275 project is a $281 million investment that has directly and indirectly supported 3,267 jobs, according to the news release. Project information can be found at Revive275.org.

Funding for this project was through Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state’s economy and carry the most traffic.