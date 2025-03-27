HVA reaccredited by CAAS for excellence standards compliance

On Feb. 24, Huron Valley Ambulance (HVA) received re-accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services (CAAS) for its compliance with national standards of excellence.

HVA is one of 180 ambulance services in the country to successfully complete the voluntary review process which included completion of a comprehensive application and on-site review by national

experts in emergency medical services (EMS).

The commission is a non-profit organization which was established to promote quality patient care in America’s medical transportation system. This is accomplished by establishing national standards which not only address the delivery of patient care, but also the ambulance service’s total operation and its

relationships with other agencies, the general public, and the medical community. The commission’s standards frequently exceed state or local licensing requirements.

CAAS reported “no deficiencies cited” and praised Huron Valley Ambulance as “a phenomenal EMS provider” during their recent three-day on-site inspection, which occurs every three years. The inspectors were also especially pleased with the training system for new EMT’s and Paramedics.

“Achieving CAAS re-accreditation is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence in patient care and out-of-hospital care, said Ron Slagell, HVA CEO. “This recognition reflects the dedication and professionalism of our entire team, who work tirelessly to ensure the highest standards in EMS. We take great pride in being among the nation’s elite ambulance services, and we will continue striving to provide the best possible care to our community.”

Established in 1990, CAAS is an independent, non-profit corporation with a nine-member board of directors.

The board sets policy for the commission’s operations as well as ongoing monitoring/revision of the commission’s standards. The board includes representatives from the American College of Emergency Physicians, the National Association of EMS Physicians, the National Association of State EMS Officials, the National EMS Management Association, the National Association of EMTs, the American Ambulance Association, and it includes a liaison official with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.