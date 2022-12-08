Husband and wife die in single-vehicle accident in Augusta Township

Husband and wife Terry Lee Petrowski, 67, and Lorraine Gail Petrowski, 66, of Sumpter Township died in a single-vehicle crash in Augusta Township around 3:23 p.m., Nov. 22.

The accident occurred on Willow Road near the intersection of Butler Road in Washtenaw County. According to police, their vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a culvert. Only one vehicle was involved in the crash.

It was investigated by Michigan State Police troopers from the Brighton post.

Terry Petrowski, who was driving the vehicle that crashed, had owned Big T Contracting in Sumpter for more than 30 years.