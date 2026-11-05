Huron River Watershed Council ponders 2027 strategic plan

Members of the Huron River Watershed Council (HRWC) gathered at the Belleville Area District Library (BADL) for their monthly meeting on Oct. 15.

Spanning seven counties and 63 municipalities in Southeast Michigan, the HRWC is a non-profit environmental organization founded in 1965 and dedicated to protecting, studying and restoring the 125-mile Huron River system and its surrounding watershed.

Program Manager Andrea Paine explained that the HRWC is structured similarly to a council of governments, rather than a traditional non-profit. Communities can become dues-paying members and receive a seat on the board. Belleville appointed Planning Commissioner Gerald Keeder III as their representative, with Jim Courage as alternate, this past July.

Calling the BADL “such a gem”, Paine explained that she recommended it for their rotating monthly meeting because “you can’t get any closer to Belleville Lake and the Huron River.” The council has hosted multiple workshops at the library, the most recent focusing on Shoreline Stewardship for property owners. Their next workshop, which will teach the basics of Rain Gardens, will be held at the library on Oct. 21 at 6 p.m.

While the council does not directly monitor Belleville Lake, it monitors the river upstream and downstream as well as several tributaries of the lake. Pain also noted the council’s ongoing involvement with Van Buren’s proposed data center project, including submitting formal comments regarding wetland permits, and plans for attentive engagement as the process moves forward.

The focus of the board’s Oct. 15 meeting was their strategic plan for 2027 through 2035. As part of their early (something and discovery phase) members broke into small groups for ten-minute brainstorming rotations focusing on three key areas: Reflections on the past five years, visions for the next five, and what they do differently than other organizations, or their “niche.”

This activity allowed for more in-depth feedback than traditional surveys, which were distributed to approximately 100 partners and stakeholders as well as staff and board members, would permit. Board members expressed their appreciation for being involved in the process. Future opportunities mentioned included workforce development in stormwater management and addressing climate change impacts on runoff.

Executive Director Rebecca Esselman reported a new corporation has pledged $150,000 ($50,000 annually over three years) to support the youth education program established with the KLA Foundation, providing hands-on STEM and environmental learning for local students.

“A person’s relationship to nature starts young,” said Esselman, explaining that getting youth comfortable with the river and helping them understand how it works “is one of the most long-term impactful things that we do as an organization, and it’s super fun.”

More information about the HRWC, including volunteer, donation and educational information, can be found at hrwc.org.