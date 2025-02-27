Haven Group CPAs become part of Belleville community

Haven Group CPAs & Advisors was started in 2019 by Lance Siemen and Susheel Saini with the goal of bringing their decades of experience to organizations and individuals throughout the state of Michigan.

In a statement released to the Independent, Haven Group said:

“They have extensive and diverse experience in growth and expansion strategies, fraud examination, budgeting and forecasting, contract negotiations, strategic alliances, forensics audits, mergers and acquisition, due diligence audits, bankruptcy reorganization, business turnaround, corporate and individual taxes, issuing compiled, reviewed, or audited financial statements to privately owned businesses, not for profits and government organizations.

Along with their experienced and knowledgeable staff, Haven Group said it can provide services to privately held companies and public sector organizations, as well as individuals, in a cost-effective and efficient manner that is tailored to the clients’ needs.

When the opportunity was presented to continue to grow what Denise Baker and Gayl Parr had built in Belleville, Lance and Susheel knew they wanted to be the ones that would continue to take care of their clients after their first meeting with Denise and Gayl.

They said, “We are excited that Denise and Gayl entrusted us to take care of their clients, and we are looking forward to being part of the Belleville community.”

In a story in last week’s paper, Denise Baker and Gayl Parr said they plan to retire but they and their staff will continue working with their present customers for the next few years. They recently sold the Belleville business to the Haven Group of Taylor.