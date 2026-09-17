Harbor Club item draws a crowd at VBT planning meeting

The Sept. 9 regular meeting of the Van Buren Township Planning Commission drew a much larger crowd than usual. Extra chairs were brought into the Board Room to accommodate those attending the public hearing regarding an application to conditionally rezone the former Harbor Club golf course property.

Pepper Pike Capital Partners submitted a request for the property (parcel V-25-83-077-99-0002-002) to be rezoned from R-1B-Single-Family Residential to RM-Multiple-Family Residential with conditions.

Pepper Pike initially proposed 277 multi-family units and 92 single-family homes. Facing backlash from residents, it withdrew its original application and submitted the scaled-back, conditional request for only 93 single-family homes.

Despite the developer’s changes, public opposition remained strong. More than twenty residents stepped up to the podium and another 13 submitted letters urging the commission to deny the request.

Residents cited a range of concerns, including increased traffic on Beckley Road, environmental impacts on local lakes, loss of wildlife habitats for protected species and plants, decreased property values and the effect increased population density may have on emergency response times. Many emphasized that they had purchased their property with the understanding that the area would remain permanent greenspace.

Legal concerns were raised after resident Andrew Winnie spent months visiting the Wayne County Records Department and filing Freedom of Information Act requests regarding the parcel. Winnie’s research indicated that the original property developer entered into covenants requiring that the land remain a permanent greenspace in order to secure initial zoning approval. The township has been unable to find documentation confirming or denying these claims.

Commissioner Jeremy Jahr noted that there was no decision on the agenda as the commission is adamant it needs time following a public hearing to consider all feedback rather than voting the same night. However, given the overwhelming opposition and no one except the developer speaking in favor, Jahr felt that the issue did require immediate deliberation.

Commissioner Medina Atchinson stated that she “would like to oppose this project completely,” which was met with cheers from the crowd. Commissioner Jackson Pahle noted that they are absolutely not opposed to housing, but without proper legal documentation, he did not see how they could move forward in support of this project.

Discussion continued with Commissioner Bernard Grant expressing that he didn’t know why they were even considering the application if there was an original agreement and covenant in place.

Commissioner Sherry Budd thanked Andrew Winnie for providing the commission with his found documentation and mentioned a specific item that stated there were to be no motor vehicles or roads on the parcel, pointing out that it would be very difficult to have a housing complex or anything else there.

The commission voted unanimously to deny the request on the grounds that the rezoning did not meet the intended purpose of the zone. Specifically, that the proposal failed to meet “mixed-use” RM district intent, that providing only single-family homes would essentially act as an illegal use variance for an R-1 district, and that Beckley Road does not meet RM infrastructure requirements.

Following the vote, the meeting took a brief recess as celebrating residents filed into the hall.

When the meeting resumed, the commission:

Approved a request by applicant Timothy Shammas to amend the final site plan for Metro Party Store at 41001 E. Huron River Drive, removing a planned screening wall and replacing it with wavgreenbelt landscaping;

Discussed strategies to improve enforcement of ordinance violations, such as overgrown land and dumpster debris, as well as ensuring the public understands the proper channels for reporting complaints.

The meeting was adjourned at 7:40 p.m. All commissioners were in attendance.

Van Buren Township residents wishing to report an ordinance violation can fill out an Ordinance Violation Form online at vbtmi.gov (under Public Safety) or call Public Safety dispatch at 734-699-8930.