Hampton Manor changes removed from VBT commission agenda

The requested changes for the site plan for the almost complete Hampton Manor construction in Van Buren Township were removed from the agenda before the regular meeting of the planning commission on Oct. 25.

Hampton Manor, a senior housing development with 56 units for assisted living and 24 memory care units on 7.11 acres, is at the southeast corner of Tyler and Morton Taylor roads.

Near the end of the meeting, commission chairman Brian Cullin explained that Hampton Manor has requested changes, but has not provided everything requested for the Oct. 25 meeting.

“We put that off,” said chairman Cullin. “I directed Mr. Power that we don’t want to go piecemeal on this, so we don’t delay construction.”

Director of Planning and Economic Development Dan Power said the site plan approved is the current active site plan.

He referred to the final site plan approval in August 2021 that required a metal roof and no blue siding, among other things.

Director Power said no certificate of occupancy has been issued.

The Independent asked if that meant the residents who reportedly were scheduled to move in on Nov. 1 could not move in? Director Power said that is correct.

The Independent asked if the residents would be safe inside while work goes on on the exterior of the building to comply with requirements and was told it would be safe inside, but be unsafe for people going in and out as work proceeds, since the requirement for a metal roof remains.

No certificate of occupancy will be issued, he said, under the current circumstances.