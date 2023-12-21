Haggerty Rd. residents get special letter from county on construction

The following letter was sent on Dec. 1 to residents and property owners on Haggerty Road in Van Buren Township. It is from the Wayne County Public Services Department concerning the huge construction project about to begin in their neighborhood.

Dear Residents and Property Owners,

Construction for Haggerty Road, (from South Van Born to North Ecorse Road) is scheduled to begin on Jan. 4, 2024. The project consists of the replacement of an existing water main, removal and replacement of pavement, drainage structure adjustment, concrete curb patching, and placing new pavement marking. All of this is to be completed together, along with necessary related work.

Completion of the road improvements is anticipated to be Summer, 2025, while the road will be fully open to traffic by Fall, 2024 barring any unforeseen delays or inclement weather.

During construction, expect that the road may be constructed in stages. A lane in the south direction will be closed to allow for water main replacement. Haggerty Road will be closed in one direction at a time, i.e. either north or south direction to allow for the removal of existing asphalt pavement, for the underlying concrete pavement to be repaired. And for the new concrete pavement to be constructed.

The lanes where traffic can pass will then be switched so the remaining pavement repairs can be addressed. One direction of traffic will be closed at a time with sufficient diversion signs to guide the motorists. Intermittent stoppages in traffic may be encountered. Increased traffic congestion will be experienced.

Access to properties within the construction zone will be always maintained; intermittent blockage to access may be encountered while work is performed along your property.

On service day, place all your bins (garbage, recycle, yard waste) on curbside. Contractor’s crew will properly place these bins on the road for the City’s [township’s] workers to perform the service. These bins will be placed back on curbside by the end of the day.

Emergency trucks will be allowed to pass through the construction zone without obstruction to provide the needed services.

Property owners are asked to identify and clearly stake the locations of sprinkler systems (heads, valves, and underground lines) or any other underground utilities that are not part of the MISS DIG program. Please have the sprinkler systems identified by Jan. 4, 2024. After this date the working condition of all identified sprinkler systems will be verified. Unmarked sprinkler systems damaged during the road construction will NOT be replaced as a part of this project.

Questions concerning the project may be addressed by calling Wayne County Construction Department at (734) 858-2779. We apologize in advance for any inconvenience this may cause.

Ali Aljawad, Project Engineer

Wayne County Department of Public Services, (734) 858-2764