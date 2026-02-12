Guiding Harbor partners with EMU for foster care fund raiser

Guiding Harbor Foster Care Agency is teaming up with Eastern Michigan University for a high-energy night of college basketball with a powerful purpose: raising funds to support children and teens in foster care and inviting new families to learn more about fostering.

On Friday, March 6, the Eastern Michigan Eagles take on the Bowling Green Falcons at the George Gervin GameAbove Center on EMU’s campus in Ypsilanti.

Tickets are $20 and $10 from every ticket will be donated directly to Guiding Harbor to help provide meaningful support for children in foster care and the families caring for them.

“A ticket to this game is more than a fun night out, it’s a direct investment in kids who deserve the same opportunities as their peers,” said Jennifer Trotter, CEO of Guiding Harbor.

“State support helps cover basics, but it doesn’t stretch to things like driver’s training, sports fees, prom, or the everyday experiences that build confidence and connection,” she said.

The March 6 matchup is also a Mid-American Conference rematch. Bowling Green defeated EMU 85-79 on Jan. 17, 2026, adding extra excitement for fans while supporting local kids.

EMU Eagles vs. Bowling Green Falcons fund raising night benefiting Guiding Harbor is at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2026 at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

For information on guiding harbor go to www.guidingharbor.org/events .

Guiding Harbor is also using this event to encourage more individuals and families to explore fostering, Trotter said. With an estimated 10,000 children in Michigan’s foster care system and an ongoing shortage of foster homes, additional families are urgently needed, especially for older youth and sibling groups.

Guiding Harbor offers foster parent orientation twice a month, every month, with an upcoming session on Feb. 27. Private orientations are also available by request.

Trotter said Guiding Harbor is committed to a safe, inclusive environment for all children and families and welcomes and supports LGBTQ+ individuals and families interested in providing loving, stable homes. LGBTQ+ youth are over-represented in foster care, and affirming homes are essential so every child is fully respected and supported.

For foster parent orientation information contact Kristen McGraw at (734) 412-7962, [email protected] or GuidingHarbor.org .