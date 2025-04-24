Gov. names Daniel Gadbois of Romulus to health safety board

On April 10, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced appointments to a number of boards and commissions, including Daniel Gadbois of Romulus to the Board of Health and Safety Compliance and Appeals.

Gadbois is the senior director of safety and health for L.S. Brinker. Previously, Gadbois was director of safety and field operations for Corrigan Construction.

Gadbois serves as a board of zoning appeals member for the City of Romulus and as a Wayne County reserve officer. Gadbois is also a certified OSHA outreach trainer and a graduate of Schoolcraft Community College’s police officer reserve training program.

Daniel Gadbois is appointed to represent management in the construction industry for a term commencing April 10, 2025, and expiring March 18, 2029. Gadbois succeeds James Dion, whose term has expired.

The Board of Health and Safety Compliance and Appeals reviews all contested Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) cases involving safety and health citations, orders, and appeals. The board may order testimony at hearings, compel witnesses or require depositions, and further promulgates rules of procedure for hearings, maintaining consistency with any federal occupation safety or health standard.

This appointment is subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.