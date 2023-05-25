Gov. appoints Tyrone Hamilton of Belleville to Housing Authority

On May 18, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced several appointments to state boards and commissions.

That included the appointment of Tyrone Hamilton of Belleville to the Michigan State Housing Development Authority Board.

Hamilton is a musician and owner of Hamilton Productions. He attended O.W. Holmes School in Detroit. Hamilton is reappointed as the resident member for a term commencing May 19, 2023 and expiring March 10, 2026.

The Michigan State Housing Development Authority, established in 1966, was created to provide financial and technical assistance through public and private partnerships to create and preserve safe and decent affordable housing, engage in community economic development activities, develop vibrant cities, towns and villages, and address homeless issues.

His appointment is subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.