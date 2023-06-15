Goat Day set for June 17 at Horizon Park

The goats are in place trimming the vegetation on the banks of Horizon Park in Belleville. The first Music Lakeside free concert is today (June 15) at 7 p.m. and was added to the concert list to be there while the goats are working.
Also, from 1-5 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, Goat Day will be held, with more live music, information on the goats, and a food truck.
People also will be able to buy this year’s version of the goat T-shirt, with the profits going to the Belleville Emergency Food Pantry at the Methodist Church.
