Goat Day is June 22 in Belleville’s Horizon Park

The goats are back to trim up the shores of Belleville’s Horizon Park before Lakefest and Goat Day is set for noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 22.
Belleville mayor Ken Voigt said those who come to Goat Day and donate money to the Belleville Food Closet will get a free Goat Day t-shirt. Mayor Voigt said the goats will stay until they are done, a total of about 10 days.

— Rosemary K. Otzman

Independent Editor

