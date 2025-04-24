Garden Club: Hear how gardens improve mental, physical health

The Belleville Area Garden Club is opening its 7 p.m. meeting on Monday, April 28, meeting to ALL gardeners in the area.

Tom Bucci, Michigan State Master Gardener, will be giving a presentation on Therapeutic Gardening. The public is invited to hear Tom tell how gardens improve the mental and physical health of the gardener as well as those who visit them.

The presentation will be at the Belleville Area District Library at 167 Fourth St., Belleville.