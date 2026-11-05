From the editor: The Denton Road Bridge is Finally Open

I have written about the Denton Road Bridge several times in this space, including a brief history of the 99-year-old bridge that’s named after the old village of Denton, but now that it’s open, I had to talk about it one more time.

Independent Reporter Emily Flesch and I both attended the Oct. 22 ribbon cutting ceremony. I was amused that the food trucks providing refreshments were parked right on the bridge. It was a beautiful, sunny day for an outdoor event, and there were even a few residents out on boats sailing underneath us during the ceremony.

All the local and county officials were on hand to celebrate, along with a hearty crowd of at least 50 or 60 regular residents.

The Independent has been tweaking Wayne County about the long 4-year wait for the bridge to reopen on the bottom of our front page for years. We’ve been printing the full count of days the bridge has been closed every issue (a practice started by Editor Emeritus Rosemary Otzman). The bridge was abruptly closed in 2022 because of structural instability and has taken longer and cost more money than local officials ever thought it would, most of it thankfully covered by county funds.

The bridge over Belleville Lake was closed by Wayne County in October 2022 due to severe structural deterioration. An underwater inspection revealed that the underground wooden pilings had eroded and the east abutment was no longer resting securely on its supports.

Van Buren Township Supervisor Kevin McNamara said during the ceremony that he was immediately alarmed about the closure. But little did anyone know that the projected “repair” would turn into a full-blown removal and reconstruction with a price tag to match.

Weather constraints, seasonal asphalt plant closures, and final retaining wall details pushed completion into late 2026.

County officials, though, said they’ve seen longer waits for a bridge to open. They seemed to think we should feel lucky. I know most of us are breathing a sigh of relief that the road is open and the construction is over. I imagine that goes double for first responders who report slightly longer times to reach certain parts of the community because they haven’t had the option of the Denton Road Bridge shortcut for so long.

I also heard through the grapevine that the bridge’s designers and architects are so proud of their work that they plan to submit it to some national competitions. We’ll be sure to report on that if and when we find out more.

[note to Blair: feel free to swap in letters policy/corrections policy to fill this out. We should probably publish the corrections policy at least once a month.]