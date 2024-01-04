Friends of the Library set annual meeting for Saturday, Jan. 20

The Friends of the Belleville Area District Library will hold their 2024 annual membership meeting at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, in the Cozadd Room of the library. Members of the Friends of the library and the public are invited to attend.

Minutes from the 2023 annual meeting will be available and presented by the secretary. The treasurer will present the annual financial report. Committee chairs will give annual reports for membership, book sales/public relations, on-line book sales, and digital communication.

Elections of officers for the 2024 Board of Directors will take place. The following slate of officers has been approved by the current board. The proposed officers are Donna Gilkey-Lavin, president; Katerina Tyner, vice president; Manny Lavin, secretary; and Rika Regentin, treasurer. Any additional nominations will be taken from the floor. Each attending member of the Friends will have one vote.

The theme for this year is “Thank You for BEE-ing a Friend” to commemorate the second year of the successful beehive colony, located on the library rooftop.

Membership brochures may be picked up at the library or obtained on-line at the library website: www.belleville.lib.mi.us.

As part of the agenda, there will be a scavenger hunt for members and guests to explore the library and discover all the new activities and programs that the library has to offer.

All members are invited to attend the Friend’s board meetings at 10 a.m. on the second Saturday of each month in the conference room on the second floor. The board welcomes new ideas for future planning.

Donations to the Friends of the Library are greatly appreciated. It is a non-profit, 501c(3) organization; donations are tax deductible.

Used book sales are ongoing in the Friends’ Nook in the library lobby. The next public book sale is being planned for May 4 and 5. More information will be forthcoming.

Revenue from the book sales and donations are used for maintaining the bee hives, summer reading programs, participation in Lake Fest, Harvest Fest and Winter Fest, and other library activities.