Free Winter Movie Night set Nov. 25 at WCCC

Wayne County Community College will show the Disney movie “Elio” at its Van Buren Township campus at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 25. The event is open to the public at no cost.

The winter movie will be shown indoors in the Ted Scott Community Room at 9555 Haggerty Rd. The event is family friendly and people are invited to bring their blankets, chairs, and coolers. Alcohol is not permitted on the premises.

In the movie, Elio struggles to fit in until he is transported by aliens and becomes the chosen one to be Earth’s galactic ambassador while his mother Olga works on the top-secret project to decode alien messages.

For more information, call (734) 699-7008 or visit www.wcccd.edu .