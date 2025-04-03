Free adult literacy tutoring is now available at district library

The Belleville Area District library has restarted its Adult Literacy Tutoring Program and has several volunteer tutors trained and awaiting learners. They are looking for those aged 18 and up who would like to gain or improve their reading skills.

This program is completely confidential, and the sessions will be tailored to each learner based on what the learner wants and and needs to accomplish. Learners will be matched with tutors who are able to meet on the learner’s schedule, and meetings will be scheduled in the library.

If you or someone you know could benefit from this service, contact Jennifer Richardson, Belleville Area District Library Outreach Librarian, at (734) 699-3291 or [email protected].