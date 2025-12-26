Formal hearing adjourned to Jan. 12 on racing ticket

Dustin Lee-Delano McAllister of Van Buren Township was cited for violation of technical requirements in a ticket for a Nov. 19 offense in Van Buren Township. The total fine would be $180. Filing date was Nov. 26.

The defendant was scheduled for a formal hearing on Nov. 26. He emailed the court want to know the nature of the ticket and he was told to contact the Van Buren Ordinance Department. He was present for the hearing and an in-person hearing set for Dec. 22. That was adjourned because the prosecution witness was unavailable.

McAllister is the person who was complained about at a township board meeting for running a drift racing track behind his home on Robson Road in a residential area. Neighbors in a wide area complained about noise and other infractions.