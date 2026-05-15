First fund-raising event set July 16 for new newspaper foundation

Master of ceremonies at the May 7 meeting to discuss the Independent was Harry Van Gelder, who also is a member of the nonprofit Belleville Newspaper Foundation board.

He said the foundation’s first fundraiser will be held on Thursday, July 16, from 6-8 p.m. at the Belleville Yacht Club. He mistakenly said there would be an “open bar,” but that is not so. The bar will be open to those willing to pay.

Janet Millard at the Independent has tickets to the fundraiser for $50 each.

Doug Peters, who has dedicated his legal expertise to help the Independent become non-profit, said the transition period will be difficult, but there are donors who have committed to three to five years of donations and that is a good goal.

– Rosemary K. Otzman