Fenix Parts acquires Fox Auto Parts in Sumpter Township

HURST, TEXAS — On June 6, Fenix Parts announced it has completed its acquisition of Fox Auto Parts in Sumpter Township.

Fox is a full-service and self-service automotive recycler and auto repair facility servicing the Detroit, Ann Arbor, and northern Ohio markets.

This is Fenix Parts’ fifth acquisition in the Midwest and brings Fenix’s location count to 23 full-service and five self-service locations.

This is the largest acquisition completed by Fenix Parts since the company was acquired by affiliates of Stellex Capital Management LLC in April 2018.

According to Business Wire, Bill Stevens, CEO of Fenix Parts, said, “We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of Fox and excited about the addition of its experienced and talented team to the Fenix family.

“This acquisition expands Fenix’s existing footprint in Michigan, adding both full and self-service operations, and adds significant production and distribution capacity.

“In aggregate, the Detroit, Ann Arbor, and Toledo areas’ population totals 5.4 million, providing significant demand for our parts. We will be servicing our customers from the Belleville and Sterling Heights locations.”

The company also announced that Bill Fox has been named Vice President of Purchasing and Bob Fox will take on the role of Midwest Regional Vice President of Fenix Parts.

Stevens added, “I want to give a special welcome to the incredible team at Fox. Bill and Bob are among the most progressive automotive recyclers and have done an excellent job managing Fox and its industry-leading performance. We look forward to their commitment in adding significant value to Fenix as we continue to grow our business.”

Bill and Bob Fox said, “The Fox family is proud to join the Stellex-sponsored Fenix organization. We decided to partner with Fenix because we wanted to ensure that our employees would continue to work for an industry leader. As a top-tier recycler and reseller of OEM automotive products, Fenix has invested significant capital in its employees, infrastructure, logistics and information technology and our partnership will ensure continued career opportunities for our employees. Our team will look to leverage these investments as they grow with one of the most efficient operators in the industry.”