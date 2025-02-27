Fat Tuesday spaghetti dinner set March 4 at Van Buren Eagles

The Van Buren Eagles #3996 at 9961 Beck Rd., Van Buren Township, is presenting a Fat Tuesday spaghetti dinner beginning at 4 p.m., March 4. Cost is $10 and the dinners will be available until they are all gone.

The event is open to the public.

Paczkis will be available for purchase at the pre-Lenten meal, along with drinks at the clubhouse bar.

Proceeds will go to the Eagles’ building fund to pay for the parking lot that needs repaving and will be very expensive, said Joyce Rochowiak, chairperson of the dinner.