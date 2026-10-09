Fantasy-themed board game bar opens in VBT

Heavy wooden furniture and salvaged 19th-century cathedral windows welcome visitors into the fantasy world of Dungeons and Draughts, a tabletop gaming tavern holding its grand opening in Van Buren Township on Oct. 16.

Owners Hannah and Braden Jones said the idea for this unique venue came from real-life experience. As a frequent visitor to game stores, Braden noticed that most of them offered no food or drink, leading players to leave when they got hungry. He thought, “It’d be cool if you could have both.”

Van Buren Township was the “perfect sweet spot” when searching for a location, said Hannah, as they wanted to fill a gap in a community that did not already have a local game store.

The tabletop game library at Dungeons and Draughts has something for everyone, ranging from family-friendly titles like Clue and Outburst to complex strategy and puzzle games. Those who prefer something simple can grab a deck of playing cards or create something illuminating on a Lite Brite.

The tavern will also host a weekly lineup of events. Thursday nights, for example, will feature back-to-back trivia games, with general knowledge at 7 p.m. and a rotating theme or fandom at 8 p.m. Future plans include euchre and video game tournaments, interactive events, and beginner Dungeons & Dragons instruction with experienced Dungeon Masters.

The menu keeps things straightforward, with savory food options like black bean burgers and pot pies from Ackroyd’s Scottish Bakery. For lighter snacks, there’s a wide variety of munchies including pretzels, Bosco Sticks, hummus, desserts and even giant pickles, in a nod to traditional Renaissance Festival fare. A rotating selection of craft beers will be offered alongside wine, mead, soft drinks and cold-brew coffee.

Hannah and Braden emphasized a desire to source from local vendors and artists whenever possible, from the beer lineup to handmade merchandise. They even plan to display and sell local artists’ work on consignment.

The biggest message Hannah and Braden have for the community is not to be afraid to visit alone. They want Dungeons and Draughts to be a place for “fellow nerds” to come together and forge new friendships. “Players Wanted” signs are available for solo visitors and groups looking to grow.

The Belleville Area Chamber of Commerce is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Dungeons and Draughts on Oct. 16 at 2 p.m.

Dungeons and Draughts is located at 1000 Sumpter Rd. and will be open Tuesday through Sunday. Hours and additional information can be found at dungeonsanddraughts.com.