Local family advocates for child with Type 1 diabetes

Since 1975, November has been recognized as National Diabetes Month by the American Diabetes Association (ADA) and federal agencies such as the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Throughout the month, we see ribbons on lapels, skyscrapers lit in bright blue and social media feeds flooded with statistics about Americans living with the condition.

For families with an infant or toddler with type 1 diabetes (T1D), “awareness” takes on a much more urgent meaning. When symptoms like excessive thirst, frequent urination and fatigue can’t be expressed verbally, they are often interpreted as reactions to a growth spurt, hot summer weather or an active day at the playground.

A suspicious rash

Those explanations were given to parents Courtney and Samir Abdel-hak when their son Amir, who was only 15 months old at the time, started exhibiting those symptoms. As a person living with type 1 diabetes herself, Courtney recognized them all too well, but was told that T1D was rare in children that young, and she shouldn’t worry yet.

After nearly two months of continued symptoms, Amir developed a rash that was initially seen as an irritation caused by tight clothing or diapers. During a recurrence, Samir, who is a nurse practitioner, observed that it looked like a yeast rash caused by elevated sugar in Amir’s urine.

The rash prompted Courtney to request that Amir’s doctor have his blood glucose checked. She took him home to nap before the lab work, but upon returning home, said something didn’t feel right. Courtney made the difficult decision to test his sugar immediately with her own glucose monitor. “That number stared back at me on the screen, and I still remember it like it was yesterday,” she recalled.“514.”

Diagnosis

Normal blood glucose for a child under 2 typically falls from 70 to 140, so Amir was rushed to the emergency room at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital. He was treated and ultimately diagnosed with T1D in November 2025.

Immediately, Courtney and Samir had to learn how to keep another human alive while processing the news they had just received.

“Every meal, snack, nap, overnight sleep and outing now involved calculations, monitoring, insulin and constant decision-making,” Courtney explained. “One of the hardest adjustments was learning to trust myself to manage his diabetes when he was so little and couldn’t tell me how he felt.”

Amir is now 2 years old and uses an insulin pump and continuous glucose monitor (CGM). His parents say they get less sleep now than when he was a baby, as so much of their lives revolve around checking numbers on a screen, adjusting equipment and administering treatments, but they don’t want the disease to overshadow Amir. “We still want Amir to be Amir and not realize that his whole day has this running in the background,” Courtney said.

The challenge of diagnosing toddlers

Amir’s endocrinologist, Dr. Inas Hanna Thomas, division director of pediatric endocrinology at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital, said that Courtney and Samir are strong and effective advocates for Amir’s care. Thomas stated that they have approached his diabetes in a straightforward and consistent manner, which has allowed Amir to understand what is expected and needed of him.

Thomas explained that it is challenging to diagnose T1D in infants and toddlers because the signs are subtle. Diapers may become heavy, but parents are already changing them frequently and may miss it, while fussiness from thirst can be seen as teething or “terrible twos.”

Early screening and identification of the disease in its pre-symptomatic stages is crucial for preventing severe complications like diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA), a life-threatening emergency that happens when the body, lacking insulin to use sugar for energy, starts burning fat too quickly and poisons the blood with dangerous acids. Specialized programs like TrialNet offer early risk screening for eligible relatives, while local nonprofits are bringing those opportunities directly to the community.

Screening matters

Metro Detroit organization Sky’s Pancreas Partners (SPP), founded by Marti O’Neal and inspired by her daughter Skylar, will be holding a public screening event in Dearborn Heights on Nov. 15, 2026. O’Neal started SPP to help “bridge the gaps” for diabetic children and their families between the hospital and home, particularly during the overwhelming time immediately following a diagnosis.

In addition to screenings, SPP offers a variety of support to families, from diabetic pantry items and T1D go kits to guidance setting up medical and 504 care plans at school. “It takes a village for sure,” said O’Neal, “and having somebody that can guide you throughout the entire journey and be there for you even once you feel like you got it [makes a difference]. You need somebody to fall back on.”

Amir’s village will be at the Breakthrough T1D Ann Arbor Walk at Rolling Hills County Park on May 23, 2027. Breakthrough T1D (formerly known as the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) is the global leader in fundraising for T1D advocacy and research. Community members are encouraged to join Team Amir in raising funds for treatment, technology and ultimately a cure.

Walk for a cure

Those wishing to participate can register to walk, purchase Team Amir gear or make a direct donation to support Breakthrough T1D. “Whether someone donates, joins our team, shares our story or simply wears blue, every bit of support matters,” Courtney said, adding that she wants Amir to grow up knowing he has a whole community behind him.

More information on joining Team Amir and the Breakthrough T1D Ann Arbor Walk can be found on Instagram @teamamirt1d and at www.breakthrought1d.org.

Sky’s Pancreas Partners’ “It Takes a Village” diabetes screening and roundtable event will be held at the Richard A. Young Recreation Center, 5400 McKinley St. in Dearborn Heights on Nov. 15 from 2 to 4 p.m. More information is available at www.sppadvocates.org.

(Photo courtesy of the Abdel-hak family)