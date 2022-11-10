Election Returns for Nov. 8: Belleville Charter Amendment, School Sinking Fund pass

Two local proposals were passed by voters in the Nov. 8 General Election.

The city of Belleville’s Charter Amendment concerning medical marijuana, that took six pages out of the charter that were put in during the previous election, passed with 912 yes and 698 no votes.

The Van Buren Public Schools Sinking Fund proposal passed with 9,793 yes votes and 9,207 no votes.

All three state proposals were also passed by voters.

In Sumpter, Republican Bart Patterson, with 2,321 votes, beat Democrat Sheena Barnes, with 1,731 votes.

The incumbents were reelected on the Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education. Amy Pearce got 8,383 votes, Darlene Loyer Gerick got 6,865 votes, and Calvin Hawkins got 5,697 votes. Unsuccessful candidates were Andrew Frazier with 5,451 votes and Terrance Goff with 4,594 votes.

The Belleville Area District Library Board had four openings and four candidates. Three were incumbents. Winners were Sharon Peters, 7,931; newcomer Daniel Fleming, 7,461; Linda Priest, 7,241; and Tanya Stoudemire-Phillips, 7,241.

Thirty-fourth District Court Judge Brian A. Oakley was unopposed and got 19,630 votes (97.14%).

Wayne County Commissioner Al Haidous, a Democrat, retained his seat with 26,029 votes (59.02%) over Corey Blue, a Republican, with 17,893 votes (40.57%).

State House, District 31, winner was Democrat Reggie Miller with 12,775 votes (61.71%) over Republican Dale Biniecki with 7,864 (37.98%).

State Senate, 4th District, winner was Democrat Darrin Camilleri with 64,393 votes (55.20%) over Republican Houston James, with 51,963 votes (44.55%).

Democrat Congresswoman Debbie Dingell was reelected, to serve in the Sixth District, with 241,763 votes (65.89%), over Republican Whittney Williams, with 125,168 votes (34.11%).

Van Buren Township had a 54.67% turnout. There were 13,677 ballots cast of the 25,019 registered voters.

In Sumpter Township there was a 49.79% turnout. Of the 8,530 registered voters, 4,247 cast ballots.

In the city of Belleville there were 1,705 ballots cast.