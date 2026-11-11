Sumpter police millage passes and other election results

Above, Belleville resident Tori Long voted with her daughter, Jazzmin Hooks and sent in this picture of Jazzmin with her “I voted” sticker, with grandchildren also displaying their voting stickers.

Here are local results from the Tuesday, Nov. 3 general election:

State Sen. Darrin Camilleri (D-Trenton) was re-elected in Senate District 4, defeating Marcie Grzywacz (R) 57% to 40%.

Darrin Camilleri campaign photos. Camilleri was recently elected Majority Leader of the Michigan Senate.

Camilleri’s week got bigger still on Thursday, Nov. 5, when Senate Democrats elected him their next Majority Leader; he takes over the post in January, succeeding Winnie Brinks, who was elected lieutenant governor.

In State House District 31, Shannon Dare Wayne (D) defeated Laura M. Perry (R) 50% to 47% for the seat being vacated by retiring Rep. Reggie Miller. The district was shaped this fall by the proposed Van Buren Township data center and the Wayne Disposal landfill, issues both candidates campaigned on.

In the Van Buren Public Schools board race, all of the trustees ran unopposed. Darlene Loyer Gerick, Calvin Hawkins, and Amy Pearce all pulled in a little over 1,600 votes each, with 68 voters supporting a write-in candidate.

Five candidates sought seats on the Belleville Area District Library Board, again all unopposed. Sharon C. Peters, Daniel R. Fleming, Shekitra Green, Thays Harris, and Linda Green Priest all retained their seats, though vote totals were not available at press time. Priest’s seat was for a partial term.

Priest’s name was left off the original absentee ballots by a Wayne County printing error, and corrected ballots were mailed to about 10,000 voters in Belleville, Sumpter Township, and Van Buren Township.

Sumpter Township voters narrowly approved the police millage proposal by a narrow 96 vote margin. The measure replaces two expired police millages totaling 3 mills with a single 5-mill levy for four years, expected to raise about $2.43 million in its first year for the 17-employee department. Voters had rejected the same proposal in August, and Police Chief Eric Luke had warned another defeat could mean losing half the department or shutting it down.

Voters turned down the millage in August, but the turnout was much smaller over the summer, about 24% of the total voters in the township. About 36% of voters turned out for the November election, and township officials believe that may have made the difference.

All results are unofficial until they are canvassed and certified Nov. 23.