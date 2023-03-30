EGLE reopens public comment on Romulus aboveground operations

Michigan residents have an additional 30 days to provide comment on the relicensing of aboveground hazardous waste operations at the Republic Industrial and Energy Services (RIES) hazardous waste facility in Romulus following the reopening of the public comment period by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE).

The reopened comment period runs from April 3 to May 3. Written comments on the aboveground hazardous waste activities and the draft renewal license can be submitted to Ronda L. Blayer, Environmental Engineering Specialist, at [email protected] or EGLE, MMD, Hazardous Waste Section, P.O. Box 30241, Lansing, MI 48909.

Written comments must be postmarked no later than May 3, and include the writer’s name, address, and email; a concise statement of the basis for the comments; and the supporting relevant facts upon which the comments are based.

The original public comment period ran from Dec. 30, 2022, to Feb. 16, 2023, and included a public informational meeting and a public hearing. No public comments were received during that period, however recent events including the delivery of waste from the Ohio train derailment have generated significant public interest in the facility. EGLE is responding to public requests for additional time.

EGLE officials stress that comments must be on the technical and compliance elements of the proposed relicensing. The agency does not have authority under the law to approve or deny the relicensing based on support or opposition alone, nor to decide based on lack of need.

The underground injection system at this location is jointly regulated and licensed by EGLE and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The state license does not expire and is not part of the current proposed relicensing.