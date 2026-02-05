EGLE issues 10-year hazardous waste license to Wayne Disposal

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), on Jan. 29 issued a renewed Hazardous Waste Management Facility Operating License to Wayne Disposal Inc. (WDI), following a comprehensive regulatory review and public comment process.

The license, which is in effect for 10 years from this approval, authorizes WDI to store hazardous waste in containers, expand the disposal capacity of the landfill, and continue disposing of hazardous waste, certain radiological materials and polychlorinated biphenyls (PCB), at 49350 N. I-94 Service Dr., Belleville, MI [Van Buren Township], subject to updated and strengthened conditions designed to protect the surrounding community and the environment.

This license issuance follows an extended public comment period that spanned from Aug. 14 to Oct. 31, 2025. EGLE reviewed and considered all comments received.

Changes made to the license to address public concerns are identified in the Response to Comments.

The Response to Comments, the license, and additional information is available at Michigan.gov/USEcologyWDI.

It also is available in person at the Belleville Area District Library, 167 Fourth St., Belleville, MI 48111. Contact the reference desk for an appointment at (734) 699-3291.

Questions concerning the license should be directed to Christine Matlock, Environmental Engineer, MMD, at 517-290-4612; [email protected]; or Brett Cianek, Environmental Engineer, Hazardous Waste Section, MMD at 517-930-7086; [email protected]; or [email protected].