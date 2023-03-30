Editorial: Watch the VBT construction from your easy chair

Van Buren Township has come up with a way for you to watch construction on its new Community Center from the comfort of your own home with time-lapse photography.

Michael Japowicz, the township’s communication specialist, said it was a team effort to get the camera in place.

He said the Community Services Department paid for the project and Public Services Director Larry Luckett contracted with an electrician and helped oversee the installation.

Japowicz did the research, found the best fit financially, and developed the website components.

The construction is expected to be complete in spring of 2024 so there is a lot of watching left to do. Besides the time-lapse, the website carries live streaming (kind of boring) and still pictures of the inside work which are changed weekly.

To watch the construction, go to the township’s website home page (www.vanburen.mi.org) and click on. Japowicz gave a demonstration at the last township board meeting and the pictures were put up on the large screens in the meeting room. It sure caught everyone’s attention.

It’s kind of hard to watch the work in person because it’s behind fencing and behind the township hall, so this is an easy way to see it grow. Thank you, VBT, for sharing this with the community.