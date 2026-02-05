Editorial: This issue is full of information on data center, salaries

This issue is heavier than the usual paper this time of year because of the data center proposed for Van Buren Township that will be discussed at the 5:30 p.m., Feb. 11 planning commission meeting.

VBT has published many pages of frequently asked questions and VBT’s answers. This information is also on the VBT website.

We expect the Feb. 11 meeting to be a barn-burner that may last many hours with all the local opposition to the data center.

The developer of the data center also has added a page of information for our readers to consider before that Feb. 11 meeting.

We don’t see any detail yet that the planning commission can use to block the data center, unless something new shows up. Otherwise, if the company is unable to use its property under the present ordinances and VBT says no, here comes the big lawsuit.

Also in today’s paper is the beginning of our annual transparency report on salaries in the five municipalities, school district, and library district that area taxpayers provide with their hard-earned money.

We have six units that we usually provide information on, but Keystone charter school is opting out again this year, based on the fact its employees are hired by a private company, NHA. Keystone started that opt-out last year after 10 years of cooperating with salary numbers. The salaries we were able to get through FOIA will be printed as space allows.