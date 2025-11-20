Editorial: This is the time of giving with an open heart

People are always generous in this small community, but when Thanksgiving Day approaches and Christmas lights start twinkling, our hearts open wide and our hands reach into our pockets to share what we have.

After our explanation about the tough financial times we are having, our readers started coming forward to help. One man walked into our office last Wednesday, after reading the new paper online, and handed me a crisp, $100 bill and wouldn’t give his name. He said he appreciates the paper.

Other donations are coming in various ways and we appreciate every dollar. Thank you.

The schools are having fund-raisers to help those in need, scouts are collecting food, and Shop with a Cop is coming up, with big-time donations from Meijer, Walmart, and J&T Crova. Meijer gave $10,000 to the local food closet and a fund-raiser at the Eagles lodge came up with $17,000 to fight Parkinsons.

We are happy to live in such a giving community that has just started its giving for this season. Goodfellows for Belleville / Van Buren and for Sumpter Township have begun their work and also Toys for Tots bins are already starting to fill up.

Hearts are overflowing and those who can are sharing with those who can’t.

We are all blessed to live in such a great community and such a great country.