Editorial: This is Sunshine Week in Michigan

The Michigan Press Association reminds us that this is Sunshine Week in Michigan when newspapers must remind members of the public that they have a right to know what their elected representatives are doing and how they are spending our money.

We are happy to report that local public bodies are pretty much open and aboveboard with release of public documents.

In Van Buren Township they have piles of documents to release for every meeting so everyone is sure to have information on every single thing. There are public meetings on every topic, from trash to, at last, the museum. Information on the museum has been kept secret from an ever-more-disgruntled public.

Some residents of the city of Belleville have complained about not getting meeting agendas or copies of the council follow-up list but we think that is being rectified.

A Sumpter resident recently asked why there wasn’t a copy of the proposed new township budget for the public hearing on the budget. The financial director said he wanted to save money by not making copies of the budget because he didn’t know how many would want copies. The resident was told she could go to the clerk’s office and look at it after the meeting. Not so open.

It is so important for people to keep watch on what their elected bodies are doing and how they are spending our money.