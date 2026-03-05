Editorial: Things are changing quickly in township, city

You have to keep alert these days. Things are changing quickly in Van Buren Township and the city of Belleville.

Van Buren Township is getting a mega data center to add to its mega Stellantis warehouse on Ecorse Road. We don’t know who will run the data center because of a non-disclosure agreement signed by the township, but we are assured everyone will recognize the name once it is released.

Also, Van Buren Township is widening Belleville Road between Tyler and Ecorse and putting in sidewalks along Tyler Road between the township hall and Haggerty. This is along with the paving of Morton Taylor to the north of Tyler.

Then there are ongoing plans for the lake house on Belleville Road at the bridge and the development of the former Ford property at the northwest corner of Tyler and Belleville roads. McDonalds is rebuilt and other shops coming.

The city of Belleville recently listed seven projects under way in the city, including its big move to a new city hall at 330 Charles St. next to the library parking lot. Horizon Park will get its shoreline stabilized and roadway repaved. Liberty Street is getting new water and sewer lines and a new roadway. New shops have filled the shopping center at the bridge, and the city just got a big check from SEMCOG to put a mini roundabout at Third Street as well as other traffic-calming projects.

Keep alert. Changes are under way.