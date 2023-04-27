Editorial: The Veterans Banners are on Shannon’s porch

Spring is here. The Belleville High School seniors’ banners with their smiling faces on them are now hanging along Main Street and adjoining thoroughfares in the city of Belleville.

And, the Veterans’ banners that have been hanging on the light poles since just after Veterans’ Day last year have been carefully removed and are waiting for pickup by those who made arrangements for them. They are on the porch of Shannon Photography at 374 Main St. in downtown Belleville. Just pick them up.

Many family members of the veterans have been anxiously waiting for the time when they could get their banners and hang them in their private places. At last, they are ready to be taken home.

Some were concerned that the banners had been torn and damaged by the winds that whip off the lake and into the streets and byways. Some were a mess. Some were damaged. One was brought to Egan’s Pub by someone who found it on the ground.

Mayor Pro-Tem Ken Voigt is in charge of the banner programs and he assures everyone that their banners will be brand new. He reminds us of last year when the banners were printed the wrong size and had to be redone. That’s why the hangings missed Veterans Day by a smidge. Those new banners are the ones people will be getting. What a deal.

Now we get to enjoy the senior banners.