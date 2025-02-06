Editorial: The late Marcy LaFramboise left huge legacy

Marcy LaFramboise, who died on Jan. 28 at the age of 69, left a huge legacy.

Thousands will always remember how she and her husband Pete struggled to form the Friends of Michigan Animals Rescue to save all the unwanted animals and find them homes.

They didn’t want to kill them if they couldn’t find homes, so they kept them until, as they aged, sometimes Pete and Marcy took them into their own homes to care for. Never euthanized.

We remember when they lived in Van Buren Township and Marcy was volunteering in the township animal shelter. The township government at that time was not interested in saving animals and so she moved her volunteering to Washtenaw County.

We remember sitting at their kitchen table when they lived on Sheldon Road talking about how they couldn’t get township zoning for a kennel. They already had needy pets tucked in kennels in their living room. They needed room.

That’s when they found the acreage on Arkona Road in Sumpter and bought it. It took forever for them to get the house into shape for themselves, but the work on the outbuildings started at once and FMAR was up and running.

A few years go, Pete and Marcy retired from FMAR, but kept on volunteering there since FMAR was in their backyard. She loved those animals and they loved her back. Rest in peace, dear Marcy.