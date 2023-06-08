Editorial: Summer activities up and running in city of Belleville

It’s summer in Belleville. On June 5 many people enjoyed the first day of the Farmers Market’s and the first day of Egan’s car show on Main Street.

More next Monday, weather permitting.

Meanwhile, also on Monday, the city council voted to close the cemetery during the BYC boat races at Lakefest.

BYC representative Scott Jones told the city council that the fastest class of boats in the hydroplane races will go 125 mph.

There’s concern people will sit on tombstones and trample graves to watch the show. That’s why Hillside Cemetery will be off limits on June 24 and 25 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There was a suggestion people might also camp overnight on Fireworks Island to watch the boat races.

The goats will be arriving any day now and the first Music Lakeside concert is next Thursday. A concert also will be held next Wednesday at Harris Park on Belleville Road, over the bridge in Van Buren Township.

The goats will have an extra assignment of munching vegetation behind the Welcome to Belleville sign and along the Denton Road Bridge. They were being brought in originally to tidy up Horizon Park for Lakefest. More tidying to do.

There will be lots of activity in and around Belleville this summer and you can have just as much fun as you can bear.