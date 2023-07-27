Editorial: Should city OK proposed smoke-free ordinance?

Belleville Councilwoman Kelly Bates, who works in Ann Arbor, proposed a smoke-free ordinance for the city at Monday’s meeting, based on what Ann Arbor has approved. It applied to all the city buildings, bathrooms, city vehicles, all parks, the Fourth Street Square, and the kayak launch. The first violation would be a fine or community service.

It didn’t go over so well.

“This is Belleville, not Ann Arbor,” said Police Officer Bart Devos, who said he has smoked for 40 years and enjoys it. He said when he first became an officer, 80% of the officers smoked after upsetting incidents to unwind. He accused her of trying to impose her values on others.

Others in the audience who no longer smoked opposed her plan to ban smoking while the council had approved the BORA DORA procedure that allowed people to walk around drinking alcohol up and down Main Street and in Horizon Park. They called it a sin tax and pointed out smoking cigarettes was not against the law.

One called such an ordinance a sledgehammer approach, when a tack hammer was all that was needed. The city already had problems enforcing the ordinances it has, others said.

It was noted that fewer people are now smoking and the real killer was alcohol. No action was taken on the proposed ordinance. Councilman Bates wiped away her tears.