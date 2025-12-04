Editorial: Santa Claus is coming to town on Saturday

Santa Claus is coming to town on the back of the city of Belleville’s new fire engine which will be at the very end of Saturday’s lighted parade.

He will then walk over to the Belleville Area District Library to talk to the children waiting there. He has gifts for the children. He will be in town for two more weekends before he heads off to do his Christmas Eve trip.

The Winterfest weekend begins tonight (Thursday, Dec. 4) with Ladies Night Out pop-up shops at the Fourth Street Square and around town.

On Friday, the Soup Crawl from 6 to 8 p.m. is the popular event at the Fourth Street Square and it’s at the same time as the Night at the Museum Holiday Party. Santa Dance Party with DJ Richendollar then starts at the square with all ages welcome.

Saturday, Dec. 6, is the big day, starting with a run on the Iron Belle Trail in Van Buren Park to raise money for the Van Buren Education Foundation, followed by all kinds of activities and food trucks and carriage rides and music.

“A Very Retro Christmas” parade with lights starts off at 5:30 p.m. from the high school parking lot and heads downtown. With the BHS Marching Band in full form and glittering with lights, it is a big attraction.

Saturday of Winterfest is the area’s big celebration and always attracts crowds. It ends with fireworks over the lake and then more music at the square. Sunday is breakfast with Santa and more carriage rides. It’s Christmas in Belleville.